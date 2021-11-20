Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Praises 'Brilliant' Hakim Ziyech Ahead of Leicester Clash

Author:

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for Dutch forward Hakim Ziyech, amid speculation of his departure.

Ziyech has only featured in four Premier League games so far this season, and many clubs have shown an interest in signing him.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Tuchel insisted he was happy with Ziyech's progress following various injury setbacks he has suffered.

"I said many times, he was brilliant in pre-season," Tuchel said. "He had a major injury which was a huge setback.

"He played after his shoulder injury with pain and huge protection that kept him from being totally free which is necessary for his game, his movement and mobility, and his position and style of play.

"So now he stepped up in the last games, we had some injuries, he took the chance to have more game time, like Callum (Hudson-Odoi) did and he was decisive. He assisted and scored. It’s good."

The German tactician went on to deny any contact he has had with the Moroccan international over his potential departure of the club.

"In the moment, here in Cobham there an no thoughts about his future or a potential change, a swap deal or whatever in winter, I have talked to nobody about it here in Cobham," Tuchel continued.

"Hakim was not in my office to express a wish like this. Right now, he is an important guy. He is very talented, very ambitious and he is a full part of the squad.

