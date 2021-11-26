'This Makes it Special' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea Academy After Strong Start to Season

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has praised the club's academy after their mightily impressive start to the season.

The Blues are currently top of the Premier League table by three points after 12 games, ahead of title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

As well as this, Chelsea have secured progression to the knockout stages of the Champions League thanks to their 4-0 thrashing of Juventus on Tuesday night, with three Cobham products all getting onto the scoresheet.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash against Manchester United on Sunday, Tuchel was asked whether or not he was surprised with the quality that some of the academy's players possess.

“Surprised? I don’t know. We saw it very quickly in training. We have some very good kids here. What makes me maybe the happiest is how much they care about the shirt and the club, how much they care about their career to make it here. This is very impressive and very nice to see.

"This makes it special. Not only for me as a coach but for spectators. Of course, for our supporters but I think for all people who love the game, love the teamwork in the game that can make the difference. It is a fantastic mix between homegrown talents, still young boys with the future in front of them.

"They have still not reached the highest level, still have grown in personality and character but also football wise. It is a fantastic mix between top players from abroad. That makes it very exciting for me to work with. I think that gives also for spectators and guys who love the game a special feeling, which is amazing.”

IMAGO / Action Plus

Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi were all successful in front of goal against Juventus.

Chelsea's goals from academy products now total 14 for the season so far, with the likes of Mason Mount and Andreas Christensen also netting for the Blues.

