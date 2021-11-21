'They Protect Each Other' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Defenders After Win Against Leicester

Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea Defence After Win Over Leicester

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has praised his defenders after their win against Leicester City on Saturday. 

The Blues were 3-0 victors at the King Power Stadium with goals from Antonio Rudiger, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic earning themselves their ninth Premier League win of the season. 

Victory on the road means Chelsea remain top of the table after 12 games, four points ahead of Liverpool and six ahead of Manchester City. 

In an interview with the official Chelsea website, Tuchel spoke highly of his defenders after they kept their 11th clean sheet as he said: “They protect each other, they support, they are brave in attacking up front and we were dangerous from set-pieces.”

The Blues have conceded just four goals in the league so far this campaign and still hold the record for the least goals conceded in a season, with only 15 goals let in during their 04/05 title winning campaign.

Tuchel's side have also scored 30 goals in the league, with 13 of them coming from their defenders.

Centre-back Rudiger opened the scoring against the Foxes after 14 minutes, heading the ball in over the head of Kasper Schmeichel from a Ben Chilwell corner.

Former Leicester man Kante soon doubled the lead as the game approached the half hour mark, capping his solo run through the midfield with a powerful strike into the back of the net.

Pulisic then made it 3-0 off the bench after some nice play between him and fellow substitute Hakim Ziyech in the 71st minute.

