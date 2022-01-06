Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea for Dealing With Late Tactical Change vs Spurs Following Covid-19 Disruption

Thomas Tuchel praised his Chelsea for their openness and commitment after they had to make a late tactical switch prior to their 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.

Chelsea made six changes for the first leg clash at Stamford Bridge which saw Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante miss out after testing positive for Covid-19 this week.

Tuchel confirmed the duo were both set to start against Antonio Conte's men, but the late results forced them into a change in system.

The Chelsea boss revealed their preparations were disrupted on Tuesday as the Blues made a switch to a four at the back system instead of their usual three-back formation.

Chelsea looked comfortable on Wednesday night and Tuchel was pleased his players took on their last minute instructions as they comfortably dealt with Spurs.

"I liked this performance," said Tuchel at full time. "It was far from normal today against Tottenham who are compact and full of confidence.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"We had two last-minute bad news with Thiago (Silva) and N'Golo (Kante) who were both supposed to start. We decided yesterday at the last minute to switch to a back four and the guys were very committed, open and focused to play how we played.

"It was good and it was not always fair to demand performances out of nothing like from Hakim (Ziyech), Saul and Malang (Sarr). All three were outstanding today. It makes us very happy because it was a well-deserved win against a strong opponent."

