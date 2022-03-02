Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea Goalscorers Romelu Lukaku & Timo Werner After Luton Win

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise upon Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner after their goals in the FA Cup fifth round against Luton Town.

The pair bagged in the second-half to help Chelsea overcome the Hatters 3-2 after going behind in the first period.

Speaking on the duo after the match, via BBC Sport, Tuchel praised his strikers for their contributions.

imago1010294609h

He said: "That's why they have to play in these matches. Every match we play is the most important. That's why they are on the pitch. It's good that they score."

Werner did not have the most successful first half, but grew into the game as Ruben Loftus-Cheek found him in acres of space to cut in and finish on his right foot.

Read More

Lukaku scored just moments later to put the Blues ahead, anticipating a brilliant Werner cross to connect and send Chelsea into the quarter finals.

imago1010296999h

Speaking on the victory, Tuchel admitted he was proud of his team.

"It was diffucult. The difference between final and three days later here, difference in circumstance is huge. I like how we played, stepped up."

"We never lost our head, didn't get frustrated. We kept on going and we were patient and relentless to find the gaps and decisive chances. We deserved to win. Was a good team performance. Humble. I liked it." he concluded.

Chelsea return to Premier League action when they face Burnley on Saturday.

