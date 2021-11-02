Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea Loan System After Trevoh Chalobah Emergence

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has praised the club's loan system when discussing youngster Trevoh Chalobah.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at FC Lorient and worked his way into Tuchel's first team plans this season.

Speaking to the official club's Fifth Stand app via Absolute Chelsea, Tuchel heaped praise upon the defender and the club's loan system.

When discussing Chelsea's latest Academy graduate, Tuchel said: "For him personally, I think this was the key. For another player it can be that training is more relevant. It depends on the individual situation. For Trevoh it was very important to play these matches."

The German continued to praise the loan system in place at Chelsea, citing it as the reason that Chalobah is now ready for first team football at the club.

"It was important to play in different countries, different competitions. This is what you see now, he can adapt." he admitted.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Chalobah could be in line to start for Chelsea as they face Malmo in the UEFA Champions League, adding to many games that he has played already this season.

He has impressed Tuchel, working his place into the Blues squad and has bagged two goals already this season.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube