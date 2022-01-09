Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea Players for Focus Despite Their Lack of Game Time

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has praised his fringe players, who don't see as much game time as the rest of the Blues squad, for their attitude.

Players including Hakim Ziyech, Saul Niguez and Timo Werner, who all featured in Saturday afternoon's 5-1 FA Cup win over Chesterfield, are among those Tuchel discussed

Despite being big names, the trio have struggled to break into the first team at Chelsea, having somewhat fallen out of favour with the fans.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking after his side's win over Chesterfield, Tuchel hailed his substitute options for their attitude on the pitch despite their lack of game time.

"With Kepa (Arrizabalaga), we got used to the fact that he performs," said Tuchel, via Chelsea's YouTube channel. "The same with Hakim, with Saul, with Timo, who did not play for a long time and were very strong, focused and fully committed."

Ziyech, Saul and Werner all started their side's FA Cup win on Saturday and were all instrumental in several of the goals, with Ziyech and Werner bagging one each.

IMAGO / PA Images / Pro Sports Images

With Chelsea's injury worries in recent weeks, squad rotation will be key for Thomas Tuchel, especially ahead of their tough fixture schedule in the coming weeks.

The Blues will face Manchester City as well as Tottenham twice in the following two weeks.

As the race for second place in the Premier League between Chelsea and Liverpool continues, Tuchel will want to maximise recovery for his players and minimise injuries now more than ever.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube