'Reece Took it Brilliantly' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea for Opener Against Newcastle

Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea Players for Opener Against Newcastle

    Author:

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has praised his squad for their opening goal against Newcastle United on Saturday.

    The Blues won 3-0 up on Tyneside, with Reece James scoring twice and Jorginho converting from the spot to secure all three points. 

    It now sees Chelsea retain their spot at the top of the Premier League table after ten games, three points ahead of Liverpool and five ahead of Manchester City. 

    sipa_35834539

    Speaking after the game via Adam Newson, Tuchel applauded his players for their efforts in the first goal, as he said: "The first goal, it was brilliant dribbling from Callum on the left side. 

    "Ruben arrived, Kai was in the box, and this is what it takes in the end to have a rebound and a chance for a goal. Reece took it brilliantly."

    The first half of the match saw zero shots on target from both sides, but Chelsea were keen to press from the get go after the break.

    Read More

    They eventually got their goal just after the hour mark, with James controlling a looping cross with his right foot before firing it in with his left.

    sipa_35834669

    The youngster got his second around ten minutes later, this time netting from a deflection caused by Ruben Loftus-Cheek's attempt on goal.

    Jorginho then scored the third and final goal of the day, a penalty down the middle of the goal after Kai Havertz was fouled in the area by Karl Darlow.

    Chelsea next play on Tuesday night against Malmo in the Champions League.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35835966
    News

    'Reece Took it Brilliantly' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea for Opener Against Newcastle

    just now
    sipa_35836343
    News

    'Good Teams Win in Different Ways' - Reece James Makes Honest Admission Regarding Chelsea's Performances

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35835966
    News

    'I Was Impressed' - Thomas Tuchel Admits Pride in Chelsea Fans Following Newcastle Win

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35836302
    News

    Reece James Discusses Chelsea System After Man of the Match Performance vs Newcastle

    3 hours ago
    sipa_35835966
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Admits He Does Not 'Feel Comfortable' Celebrating Man City & Liverpool Results

    13 hours ago
    sipa_35836541
    News

    'I Knew the Keeper Wasn't Stopping it' - Reece James's Confident Response After Bagging Brace

    13 hours ago
    sipa_35834669
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Discusses Reece James' Chelsea Role After Newcastle Brace

    13 hours ago
    sipa_35707734
    News

    Patrick Vieira Full of Praise for Chelsea Midfielder Conor Gallagher

    14 hours ago