'Reece Took it Brilliantly' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea for Opener Against Newcastle

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has praised his squad for their opening goal against Newcastle United on Saturday.

The Blues won 3-0 up on Tyneside, with Reece James scoring twice and Jorginho converting from the spot to secure all three points.

It now sees Chelsea retain their spot at the top of the Premier League table after ten games, three points ahead of Liverpool and five ahead of Manchester City.

Speaking after the game via Adam Newson, Tuchel applauded his players for their efforts in the first goal, as he said: "The first goal, it was brilliant dribbling from Callum on the left side.

"Ruben arrived, Kai was in the box, and this is what it takes in the end to have a rebound and a chance for a goal. Reece took it brilliantly."

The first half of the match saw zero shots on target from both sides, but Chelsea were keen to press from the get go after the break.

They eventually got their goal just after the hour mark, with James controlling a looping cross with his right foot before firing it in with his left.

The youngster got his second around ten minutes later, this time netting from a deflection caused by Ruben Loftus-Cheek's attempt on goal.

Jorginho then scored the third and final goal of the day, a penalty down the middle of the goal after Kai Havertz was fouled in the area by Karl Darlow.

Chelsea next play on Tuesday night against Malmo in the Champions League.

