    • November 6, 2021
    Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea Progress Since Burnley Clash Last Year

    Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise his Chelsea side for the progress that they have made since they last faced Burnley.

    The Blues face Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon as Tuchel's side sit top of the Premier League table.

    Speaking ahead of Chelsea's clash, Tuchel heaped praise on his side for their progress.

    Tuchel came up against Burnley in his second game as Chelsea manager, winning 2-0 as Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta bagged.

    The Blues have come a long way since the match, going on to lift the Champions League under Tuchel.

    Speaking on the progress that his side have made since the match on January 31st, he said: “We came quite a long way. We looked at the pictures again to understand what we did good. It is like this.

    "It was very quick, second match against Burnley with only some days preparation. We know each other much better but on the other hand you know what you get when you face Burnley.

    "They have a clear identity, they have a manager who is in charge for many years. You can see the mentality from the coach on the pitch, on his team. We try to have the same output that we can win. Will be a tough one. Was a nice journey so far, hopefully we have some months together still to go!”

