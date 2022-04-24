Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea Squad for Not Losing Patience Against West Ham

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has praised his side for not losing their patience in their 1-0 win over West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues have been in a difficult period throughout April, having lost three consecutive games at home against Brentford, Real Madrid and Arsenal.

Sunday's win marks the Blues' return to form as they consolidate their position in third place in the Premier League.

imago1011542701h

Speaking after the game, Tuchel provided his analysis of the game, insisting his side 'never lost patience'.

"I think today was down to uncertainty," he said, as quoted by football.london. "Games like West Ham, in my opinion, it's not easy to have good games against them.

"They defend with 8/9 players around their box and it's tough to find spaces to accelrate. I did not expect a spectacular game in general.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"First half was a bit stuck but I think that was because of a bit of uncertainty with the latest results at home. We grew into it, never lost patience."

imago1011543572h

He went on to tell Sky Sports the following:

"It seemed a bit stuck. But we knew it. It can feel like this against West Ham who defend with a lot of bodies and discipline. We have to wait for the moments.

"We had some accelerations with Mason from midfield but nobody was joining. It felt stuck. We controlled it but could not find spaces. It was also not the moment to take every risk after our recent results.

"We wanted to control their counter attacks. The red card maybe opened more space to allow the late answer."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011542701h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Honest Verdict on Chelsea's Hard-Fought 1-0 Win Over West Ham

By Jago Hemming7 minutes ago
imago1011384090h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Antonio Rudiger Will Leave Chelsea This Summer

By Jago Hemming15 minutes ago
imago1011546291h
News

Christian Pulisic Reveals Joy at Chelsea's 1-0 Premier League Win Over West Ham

By Jago Hemming22 minutes ago
imago1011545770h
Match Coverage

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 1-0 West Ham | Premier League

By Sam Collins49 minutes ago
imago1011543568h
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Chelsea 1-0 West Ham | Premier League

By Joel Middleton50 minutes ago
imago1011545770h
Match Coverage

Chelsea 1-0 West Ham: Christian Pulisic’s Last-Gasp Winner Spares Jorginho Blushes

By Jago Hemming51 minutes ago
imago1007574213h
News

Report: Chelsea Takeover Delays Due to Concerns Over Renovations of Stamford Bridge

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1011460416h (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of West Ham Clash

By Matt Debono3 hours ago