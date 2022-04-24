Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea Squad for Not Losing Patience Against West Ham

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has praised his side for not losing their patience in their 1-0 win over West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues have been in a difficult period throughout April, having lost three consecutive games at home against Brentford, Real Madrid and Arsenal.

Sunday's win marks the Blues' return to form as they consolidate their position in third place in the Premier League.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking after the game, Tuchel provided his analysis of the game, insisting his side 'never lost patience'.

"I think today was down to uncertainty," he said, as quoted by football.london. "Games like West Ham, in my opinion, it's not easy to have good games against them.

"They defend with 8/9 players around their box and it's tough to find spaces to accelrate. I did not expect a spectacular game in general.

"First half was a bit stuck but I think that was because of a bit of uncertainty with the latest results at home. We grew into it, never lost patience."

IMAGO / Action Plus

He went on to tell Sky Sports the following:

"It seemed a bit stuck. But we knew it. It can feel like this against West Ham who defend with a lot of bodies and discipline. We have to wait for the moments.

"We had some accelerations with Mason from midfield but nobody was joining. It felt stuck. We controlled it but could not find spaces. It was also not the moment to take every risk after our recent results.

"We wanted to control their counter attacks. The red card maybe opened more space to allow the late answer."

