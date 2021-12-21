'Our Players Have the Heart' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea Squad Amid Their Recent Injury and Covid-19 Difficulties

Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea Squad for Showing Heart Amid Difficult Times

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has praised his squad for showing heart during their recent Covid-19 and injury issues. 

The Blues had a depleted squad for their Premier League fixture against Wolves on Sunday, with the German boss only able to name 17 first team players in the matchday squad. 

With seven players of out action due to testing positive for Covid-19, Chelsea have multiple absentees in a busy period of fixtures. 

imago1008765386h (1)

Speaking to the media ahead of his side's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Brentford on Wednesday night, Tuchel hailed his players for their commitment during a tough period for the club.

"Full credit to all of the guys who were involved (against Wolves) given the circumstance. I didn't expect the best first half. We had our problems, but the way we grew, I am very happy. Our players have the heart and attitude..."

Read More

Chelsea made a request to the Premier League on the morning of their game at Molineux to postpone the game due to the worries they had over their Covid-19 cases, but it was rejected.

Therefore, the game still took place and they battled hard to secure a point.

imago1008770093h

The Blues' match against Brentford will be their seventh game in December so far, with Aston Villa and Brighton in the Premier League still to come.

A visit to the Bees earlier in the season saw Chelsea win 1-0 thanks to Ben Chilwell's strike, and they will face the fellow west London side in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup after previous wins against Villa and Southampton.

imago1008769621h (1)
