Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea Squad for Their Part in Resolving Romelu Lukaku Situation

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has praised his squad for their reaction to Romelu Lukaku's situation at the club.

The Belgian delivered an interview with Sky Sport Italia behind the backs of the club and was subsequently dropped by Chelsea.

Speaking to the press ahead of the Blues' Carabao Cup semi-final clash against Tottenham Hotspur, via Standard Sport, Tuchel has heaped praise on his Chelsea squad for how they handled the situation.

IMAGO / Colorsport

The Blues boss confirmed that he spoke to his players about the situation, saying: "I spoke clearly to the players. It is not only about my feeling and my idea.

"This is our job and it was very nice to see that we have an open and very close relationship and that we can find very quick solutions without any political interference and without putting every disturbing factor aside. Just isolate it on the moment and what is best for the moment. From there we went. It was a very nice to be a part of it.”

IMAGO / Sportimage

Lukaku is set to return to the Chelsea line-up after being dropped against Liverpool and will be looking to mark his return with a goal.

When asked if the League Cup match is the perfect opportunity for Lukaku to return after a positive meeting was held with his manager and the club, Tuchel said:"It would be a nice moment to start (against Tottenham), no? It can be a good occasion to let him start.

"He apologised and is back in the squad. We have given it time. For me, the most important thing was to understand it was not intentional."

