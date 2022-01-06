Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea Trio After Tottenham Hotspur Carabao Cup Victory

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has praised Saul Niguez, Malang Sarr and Hakim Ziyech for their performances against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.

The Blues beat Spurs 2-0 at Stamford Bridge thanks to Kai Havertz's finish and an own goal from Ben Davies.

Victory in west London means that Chelsea have the advantage going into the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against their London rivals next week.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Speaking to the official Chelsea website after the game, Tuchel labelled the trio as 'outstanding' as the Blues picked up their first win of 2022.

"Especially Saul, Malang and Hakim today, for me outstanding because they didn't play a lot in the last games.

"To come and play a huge semi final against Tottenham, we know what it means to our fans to play this game, it was impressive."

Saul and Sarr both made their fourth consecutive starts in the competition this season, with Ziyech making his third appearance of the tournament during the current campaign.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Havertz opened the scoring for Tuchel's side after just five minutes as he latched onto a Marcos Alonso through ball, with his goal bound shot deflecting off Spurs defender Davinson Sanchez and into the roof of the net.

Just under half an hour later Chelsea's lead was doubled as Japhet Tanganga's attempted clearance from Ziyech's free kick hit teammate Davies, with the deflection beating Hugo Lloris at his left post.

The Blues now have a two goal aggregate advantage going into the second leg next Wednesday night.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube