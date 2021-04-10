Thomas Tuchel praises Chelsea's 'excellent' 4-1 win over Crystal Palace

Thomas Tuchel was delighted with Chelsea's performance during their 4-1 win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

It was a fast start in south London as Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic sent the Blues on their way to three points with goals in the opening ten minutes.

Kurt Zouma added a third for the visitors, before Christian Benteke pulled one back for the Eagles. But Pulisic killed the game off with his second of the evening to continue their unbeaten run under Tuchel on the road.

Tuchel spoke to Sky Sports post-match to deliver his thoughts on his side's win. He was happy with the reaction after conceding and was slightly disappointed to not have scored more.

“The first half an hour was excellent," he said.

“We were very hungry, very aggressive and got a lot of recoveries in the final third. It was a deserved lead.

“After 35 minutes we dropped a little in position and got a little bit sloppy. We continued like this a little in the second half but it was a good reaction after their goal. We created a lot of chances and didn’t concede any big chances.

“Clearly we had many chances today. The guys were hungry and creative. We had a lot of good runs and good movement. We put pressure on ourselves to have the right response. It was a step in the right direction.

“I am not disappointed [with Kai Havertz] but he could have actually scored more. He had two big chances to finish the game off. This is the way. He has absolute quality. He needs to show his quality and that is the challenge for him.”

Chelsea got back on the winning trail in the league after their 5-2 defeat to West Brom last weekend. Tuchel approved of the attitude of Chelsea who were 'very aggressive'.

He added: "Everything was bad against West Brom. The result was horrible but the stats were not as bad.

“Today we were very hungry, full of confidence and wanted to play a very aggressive game in terms of high recoveries. We were totally focused. It was good with the attitude today.

“It’s a part of our DNA to be aggressive and should be. We showed that today."

