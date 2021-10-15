Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea's Opponents Brentford Ahead of Premier League Clash

Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise upon Thomas Frank's Brentford side as Chelsea prepare for the trip across London in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Bees have started the season on fine form since their promotion and sit seventh in the Premier League table, just four points behind Tuchel's Chelsea.

Speaking ahead of the match, Tuchel has discussed Brentford and praised them for their enthusiasm and motivation this season.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

He said: "Yes, they will be up for it.

"Of course, they play with a lot of enthusiasm and catch already momentum and enthusiasm for getting promoted after so many years of trying hard. Finally, Chelsea comes - not for a cup game, not for a friendly game but Chelsea arrives for a game in the Premier League.

"They have so many points on their side, so many results. The atmosphere will be like this, they play with courage and with a lot of confidence but we cannot be surprised."

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Frank's side come into the match following the international break, but have more players available than Chelsea, who will be without Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger and Christian Pulisic.

The Bees won their last Premier League game, a 2-1 victory at West Ham United and their last home match was a thrilling 3-3 draw with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side.

Chelsea will be hoping to inflict Brentford's second home loss of the season to maintian their status at the top of the Premier League table.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube