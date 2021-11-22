'Happy That He's Back' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Christian Pulisic After Chelsea Return

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has praised attacker Christian Pulisic after his recent return to the side.

The American came off the bench to score the Blues' third goal in their 3-0 win over Leicester City on Saturday, with Antonio Rudiger and N'Golo Kante scoring the other two in the first half.

He has only made five appearances for the west London side this campaign due to injury and testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the season.

IMAGO / News Images

In an interview with CBS Sports via James Benge on Twitter, Tuchel praised the American international for his versatility on the pitch as he said: "He has a certain quality, attitude and spirit that helps us and helps any team in the world.

"Happy that he's back, he waited for a long time. I'm very happy that he was decisive in his first match. "For me, he can play in any positions of these (front) three.

"He can play in the middle as a number nine, as a double striker and he can play as a half winger on the left side or right side."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

An injury to his ankle and self isolation means Pulisic has missed a possible 14 games this season, making a return to the first team off the bench against Malmo earlier in the month.

He scored a penalty in the Super Cup final against Villarreal in August, as well as Chelsea's second on the opening day of the season against Crystal Palace, with his goal against Leicester being his 19th for the club.

