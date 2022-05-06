Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has praised Christian Pulisic amid recent speculation over his future at the club.

Mark Pulisic, Christian's father, sent a now-deleted tweet after the Blues' loss against Everton last weekend hinting at the American international's recent gametime at the club.

However despite the concerns he may have over his future in west London, Tuchel has praised the winger for his efforts in the last few weeks.

IMAGO / Sportimage

When he spoke ahead of their Premier League match against Wolves, the German boss praised the 23-year-old, with the duo previously working together at Borussia Dortmund.

Tuchel shared his thoughts on the tweet as he said: “I am not concerned if a father does not say a player does love me or not! I am not concerned about that, for sure not. (Is everything alright) with me and the father? Maybe not! I don’t know!"

He also added: “It’s a normal thing (frustration at not playing). Every manager, we have our reasons to choose a line-up and have our reasons to go for players in the first eleven. You will never see in this kind of level of competition happy faces from players that are not selected.

"For me and Christian exists zero problem. He had a fantastic training week so far, he is in some matches a huge impact from the bench. From him and everybody else, it has nothing to do with any tweet or reaction from agent or fathers. I didn’t even know it.

IMAGO / News Images

"I don’t want to get affected by it in my judgement, it has nothing to do with it. The players in the end are responsible to be and stay in the team. I will do my best to do the right judgement.

"Am I always right? For sure not. Is it always fair? For sure not. This is what you sign up for in a club like Chelsea. I haven’t experienced the same reaction from Christian lately, was the opposite - very strong, very positive in the last weeks.”

Pulisic has made 34 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this season, netting seven goals and assisting four.

