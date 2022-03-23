Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has praised Christian Pulisic for his recent run of good form for the west London side.

The Blues man has impressed in recent games for his club, having contributed in crucial games as they continue to compete on various fronts until the end of the season.

Pulisic's work has been noticed by his German boss, with both having previous experience of working together during their days at Borussia Dortmund.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Tuchel has praised the American international for his hard work in recent games for the World and European Champions.

"Christian (Pulisic) was in the same situation as Kai (Havertz). Both of them took the responsibility for the turnaround, so it is their responsibility, and they deserve the credit. They did amazingly and you can see it on the pitch.

"If the players step up their responsibility on a daily basis and fight heavily for it and accept no excuses for themselves, and dig into the situation and dig their way out, then they will have our full support.

"Once this happens it is of course sometimes a give and take, and then a positive cycle of improvement and support and you get the positive feedback and that is where Christian is at the moment.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"It is important, he (Pulisic) is decisive and that is what we demand at the same time. We will keep on pushing them."

In recent weeks, Pulisic has scored in both legs against Lille as Chelsea progressed to the Champions League quarter-finals.

He also had a helping hand in their 4-0 win away at Burnley in the Premier League, with a goal and assist to his name.

