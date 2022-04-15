Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Praises Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi for 'Fantastic Development' After Chelsea Exit

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has praised former Blue Marc Guehi for his decision to join Crystal Palace and subsequent development at Selhurst Park.

The 21-year-old departed the Blues at the beginning of the season to join Patrick Vieira's side and has impressed ever since.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace, Tucheld discussed Guehi's departure and subsequent form.

imago1011245986h

The defender has been called up for Gareth Southgate's international squad for England and has also captained Crystal Palace so far this season.

When asked about the youngsters that were sold at the beginning of the season and whether he regrets letting players like Guehi leave, Tuchel said: “It is a decision we took together and are happy about these decisions. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"You cannot go back and reflect at this point. When we took the decisions it was the right thing to do given the circumstances. For example, individual decisions. 

"For Marc Guehi it is a fantastic development. It is impossible now to say if we kept him he would have been better, been worse or been the same. Maybe he needed that (to leave)."

imago1011266569h

The Blues boss continued to state that Guehi may not have reached the levels he has this season if he remained at Chelsea without the game time he is getting at Palace.

"Maybe he needed the change of environment, a different club, a different role, more minutes to develop your full potential," he continued. "It just tells you over and over again that if you trust younger players and have a role for them, they can on a very regular level match expectations and even over perform. 

"It’s nice to see so many Chelsea players out there in every league. We are well aware for it. It is nice to play against them and see them develop.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011270192h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Using Academy Stars Makes Chelsea Special

By Nick Emms32 minutes ago
imago1010882765h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Dealt Aurelien Tchouameni Blow as Real Madrid Advance

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011174799h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Will Use Champions League Exit as Motivation for FA Cup Semi-Final vs Crystal Palace

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010479508h (4)
News

Clearlake Capital Suggestion Dismissed as Todd Boehly's Consortium Await Chelsea Bid Fate

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1007476442h
News

Two Chelsea Stars Set to Miss FA Cup Semi-Final vs Crystal Palace

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011268850h
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Crystal Palace: Timo Werner to Keep Place in Attack for FA Cup Semi-Final

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011293441h
News

Ralph Hasenhuttl Admits Southampton Aren't Discussing Armando Broja Future With Chelsea During Takeover Talks

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011289570h
News

Chelsea Fan Objection Understood to Not Have Played Part in Ricketts Family Investment Group's Bid Withdrawal

By Nick Emms3 hours ago