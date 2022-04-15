Thomas Tuchel Praises Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi for 'Fantastic Development' After Chelsea Exit

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has praised former Blue Marc Guehi for his decision to join Crystal Palace and subsequent development at Selhurst Park.

The 21-year-old departed the Blues at the beginning of the season to join Patrick Vieira's side and has impressed ever since.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace, Tucheld discussed Guehi's departure and subsequent form.

The defender has been called up for Gareth Southgate's international squad for England and has also captained Crystal Palace so far this season.

When asked about the youngsters that were sold at the beginning of the season and whether he regrets letting players like Guehi leave, Tuchel said: “It is a decision we took together and are happy about these decisions.

"You cannot go back and reflect at this point. When we took the decisions it was the right thing to do given the circumstances. For example, individual decisions.

"For Marc Guehi it is a fantastic development. It is impossible now to say if we kept him he would have been better, been worse or been the same. Maybe he needed that (to leave)."

The Blues boss continued to state that Guehi may not have reached the levels he has this season if he remained at Chelsea without the game time he is getting at Palace.

"Maybe he needed the change of environment, a different club, a different role, more minutes to develop your full potential," he continued. "It just tells you over and over again that if you trust younger players and have a role for them, they can on a very regular level match expectations and even over perform.

"It’s nice to see so many Chelsea players out there in every league. We are well aware for it. It is nice to play against them and see them develop.”

