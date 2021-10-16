'He Was Very Strong' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Edouard Mendy After Brentford Victory

    • October 16, 2021
    Thomas Tuchel Praises Edouard Mendy After Brentford Heroics

    Author:

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has praised his goalkeeper Edouard Mendy after his heroics in their 1-0 victory against Brentford.

    The Blues secured a hard fought three points on Saturday evening, with Ben Chilwell scoring the only goal of the game on the stroke of half time. 

    However, the plaudits went the way of the Senegalese 'keeper who made a series of outstanding saves in the latter stages of the game. 

    Speaking to the media after the match, Tuchel spoke on Mendy's influence in between the sticks for Chelsea.

    He said: "He was very strong throughout the whole match. 

    "We managed to keep pressure away from him in the first 65 minutes but they were dangerous with their set-pieces so they are a constant threat."

    The Blues were on the front foot for most of the game, particularly in the first half. However, Brentford worked hard right until the full time whistle in the search for an equaliser.

    Unfortunately for the hosts they were unable to score past Mendy, who was able to prevent them from converting on multiple occasions in the second half.

    Tuchel added: "So he was very strong in the build-up play. The last 20 minutes the game became a cup game and they had a lot of bodies in our box. 

    "We couldn't keep them away and it was important to escape with a clean sheet."

    The result was Chelsea's sixth win from eight games so far in the league this season, with just the three goals conceded.

