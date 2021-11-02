'He can Still be More Clinical' - Thomas Tuchel on Hakim Ziyech After Malmo Win

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has commented on Hakim Ziyech's efforts after their Champions League win over Malmo on Tuesday night.

The Moroccan scored the only goal in the Blues' 1-0 win, as he tapped in from Callum Hudson-Odoi's cross in the second half.

Victory in Sweden has moved Chelsea one step closer to qualification for the knockout stages of the competition as they look to continue the defence of their European crown.

SIPA USA

Speaking to the media after the game via Football.London, Tuchel spoke on Ziyech's contributions for the side, as he said: "Still I think there is space to improve for him in decision making.

"We always rely on his workrate against the ball. This is also a huge part of his performances."

Chelsea enjoyed the majority of the possession and chances in the first half of the game, but they were unable to truly test the Malmo defence.

Hudson-Odoi's cross from the right hand side was perfectly weighted across the face of goal and towards the back post, with Ziyech arriving in space to tap it in.

Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

Tuchel added: "He can still be more clinical. He is not still 100 per cent free as he should be, the players love their freedom in their movement but I am happy for him and for Callum."

The win was Chelsea's seventh consecutive victory in all competitions, with their last defeat coming against Juventus in Europe.

They next face Burnley on Saturday afternoon as they look to maintain their spot at the top of the Premier League table.

