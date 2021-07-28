Thomas Tuchel Praises Young Goalscorers Armando Broja & Ike Ugbo Following Bournemouth Comeback

The Blues boss was impressed with what he saw from the youngsters.

Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for Chelsea’s young strikers Armando Broja and Ike Ugbo, who were both on the scoresheet as the Blues came from behind to beat Bournemouth in a pre-season match at the Vitality stadium.

Broja was given 45 minutes whilst Ugbo was introduced later in the second half.

Speaking to Chelsea TV following the match, Tuchel praised the goalscorers.

The Chelsea boss said: “Yeah it’s good and it was absolutely necessary to turn the game around because it’s a much better feeling to win games and to continue from there than to lose and worry or be sad and angry. It’s much better.

“They had their two chances and took them, this is what they do and now they have to continue.”

Chelsea are in the market for a goalscorer and have been heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland in a potential £150 million move this summer.

However, the young strikers will be keen to impress Tuchel in pre-season and show that if Chelsea fail in their pursuit of the Norwegian they are in good hands.

It has previously been reported that the Blues could keep Broja as the third choice striker for the upcoming season if they fail to land another forward.

Ugbo, on the other hand, is set to leave in a deal to join Belgian side Genk after an impressive season on loan at Cercle Brugge last season.

The Blues face Arsenal and Tottenham in the Mind Series as pre-season concludes and both strikers will be looking to impress against Premier League opposition.

