Thomas Tuchel Praises Hakim Ziyech's 'Brilliant' Goal for Chelsea Against Tottenham

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has hailed forward hakim Ziyech for his stunning goal against Tottenham on Sunday afternoon after the west London side won 2-0.

The Moroccan international scored the side's opening goal of the afternoon in the 47th minute, after which point Tottenham's morale seemed to sap pretty quickly.

The west London side's second goal of the afternoon came through Thiago Silva in the 55th minute, when he met Mason Mount's corner with his head.

IMAGO / PA Images

As quoted by Sky Sports, via BBC Sport, Thomas Tuchel gave us his description of the stunning long range goal.

"I was right behind! I had the feeling it was a bit too high but it dropped at the right second. It was a brilliant goal. His technique was brilliant."

The goal came after Callum Hudson-Odoi ran inside from the left flank after beating Japhet Tanganga, who was wary of getting a second yellow card.

He then managed to find Ziyech who took the ball onto his left foot and swung a stunning ball into Hugo Llors' top corner.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The 28-year-old described his goal as a 10 out of 10 when questioned on the strike after the game.

"The game against Brighton (when he did not celebrate a goal) we didn't play well so there was frustration. But today we played well, they had some counter attacks but it wasn't dangerous at all.

"How good was the goal? I think it was 10 out of 10. I thought maybe i hit it a lttle bit hard and in the end I saw it go in."

