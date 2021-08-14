Thomas Tuchel Praises 'Humble' Trevoh Chalobah Following Goalscoring Debut

Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for debut goalscorer Trevoh Chalobah, who received the man of the match award in the Premier League opener against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

The 22-year-old scored Chelsea's third goal as the Blues brushed Palace aside.

Speaking after the match, Tuchel explained how Chalobah has taken his chance.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The defender impressed in pre-season under Tuchel and caught the eye of many, earning a place in the UEFA Super Cup starting line-up and then again against Crystal Palace.

Speaking on the defender, who spent last season on loan at FC Lorient, Tuchel said: "It was well deserved (Trevoh's goal.) He is a very humble guy and has taken his chance to show his quality. It is well deserved, it was not a gift. He was robust enough to play another 90 minutes. It was super nice."

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The defender was named in the back three alongside Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger after an impressive run in pre-season.

Chalobah bagged his first Chelsea goal in his first start during the London derby and admitted he didn't know what to do in celebration.

Speaking regarding his Premier League debut for Chelsea, Chalobah admitted that the hard work starts now.

"I had to wait but for me it's important to work hard, stay patient and keep working to focus on your game and where you need to improve. This is not enough, I need to do more and more and that's what I'm aiming to do."

The youngster will be looking to stay at Chelsea and impose himself on Tuchel's plans at Chelsea despite links to Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

