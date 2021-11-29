Thomas Tuchel Praises 'Hungry' Chelsea Side Against Manchester United

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has praised his side for their performance on Sunday afternoon against Manchester United.

The Blues hosted Michael Carrick's Reds in matchday 13 of the Premier League in a fixture that ended 1-1.

With goals from Jadon Sancho and Jorginho, both sides left west London with a point each.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel praised his side for their performance, insisting that, despite the scoreline, his boys played well.

"I am happy with the way we played, the courage we showed and the intensity," he said, as quoted by football.london. "We are a hungry team and are a team that plays with a lot of effort.

"This is what I like because it's exciting to coach. It's like this. You can play a game against Juventus and maybe if you don't score from the set-piece or Thiago doesn't save the Morata chance, so it's a chance it's the same game. This can happen.

He went on to explain that Blues fans will have to accept the scoreline, insisting that they cannot win every game.

"We don't want it to happen and we want to get the reward for the performance like this but I am happy.

"We created chances, had a huge amount of shots. Can we take them better? Yes.

"We put in effort and the spectators feel that. The energy is right and the quality is right. The result is the result. We have to accept it."

