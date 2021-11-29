Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel Praises 'Hungry' Chelsea Side Against Manchester United

Author:

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has praised his side for their performance on Sunday afternoon against Manchester United.

The Blues hosted Michael Carrick's Reds in matchday 13 of the Premier League in a fixture that ended 1-1.

With goals from Jadon Sancho and Jorginho, both sides left west London with a point each.

imago1008328831h

Speaking after the game, Tuchel praised his side for their performance, insisting that, despite the scoreline, his boys played well.

"I am happy with the way we played, the courage we showed and the intensity," he said, as quoted by football.london. "We are a hungry team and are a team that plays with a lot of effort.

"This is what I like because it's exciting to coach. It's like this. You can play a game against Juventus and maybe if you don't score from the set-piece or Thiago doesn't save the Morata chance, so it's a chance it's the same game. This can happen.

Read More

imago1008330645h

He went on to explain that Blues fans will have to accept the scoreline, insisting that they cannot win every game.

"We don't want it to happen and we want to get the reward for the performance like this but I am happy.

"We created chances, had a huge amount of shots. Can we take them better? Yes.

"We put in effort and the spectators feel that. The energy is right and the quality is right. The result is the result. We have to accept it."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008330645h
News

Thomas Tuchel Praises 'Hungry' Chelsea Side Against Manchester United

39 seconds ago
imago1008121358h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hails Chelsea's 'Right Energy' After Manchester United Disappointment

30 minutes ago
imago1008114688h (1)
News

'We Spoke Among Ourselves' - Azpilicueta On Squad Togetherness With Tuchel's Arrival at Chelsea

1 hour ago
imago1007475062h
News

'I'm a Massive Fan Of His' - Thiago Silva Praises 'Exceptional' Reece James

1 hour ago
imago1005387340h
News

'We Can Win Trophies in Bad Moments' - Azpilicueta On Chelsea's 2021 Resurgence

2 hours ago
imago1008331379h
News

'It's Not Easy For Him' - Thomas Tuchel Explains Decision To Play Timo Werner Against Manchester United

8 hours ago
imago1008330645h
News

Thomas Tuchel Believes Chelsea's Draw With Manchester United Was 'Two Points Dropped'

9 hours ago
imago1008328816h
News

Thomas Tuchel Gives Honest Assessment of Jorginho's Performance for Chelsea vs Manchester United

9 hours ago