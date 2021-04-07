Thomas Tuchel praises impact of Christian Pulisic and Chelsea substitutes following Porto win

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was pleased with the impact his substitutes made during their 2-0 win over FC Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Blues are in the driving seat to progress into the semi-finals after Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell ensured they took the advantage in the first leg in Seville.

But it wasn't an easy night for Chelsea. Tuchel's men were shaky from the off as Porto looked to pile the pressure on the Blues, who came into the game having lost their first game in 15 matches on Saturday.

EFE/José Manuel Vidal/Sipa USA

Tuchel's side managed to get through the first leg tie, with a clean sheet as well, to put them in a good position heading into the second leg next Tuesday.

During the game, Tuchel made all five changes which saw Christian Pulisic, Olivier Giroud, Thiago Silva, N'Golo Kante and Emerson Palmieri come on during different points in the second-half.

And the Chelsea boss hailed their impact as they closed out a 2-0 win against the Portuguese side.

Speaking to reporters post-match, he said: "Our two German players, Kai and Timo, didn't play at their highest level today so I wanted to have an impact from the bench. Christian has had a good momentum and Oli had good memories of the stadium.

EFE/José Manuel Vidal/Sipa USA

"It's very hard that once you lead, you play with the mentality of not losing what you had. We wanted to win the next half, the next duel, to score the next goal. The best way to defend is to attack, to have courage.

"I am happy with the impact by our substitutes. It's important we have this bond between the players and impact from the bench. We are super happy. The job is half done and we are aware we need another top performance on Tuesday."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube