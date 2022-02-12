'I'm Happy for Him' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Kai Havertz After Club World Cup Winning Penalty

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has praised Kai Havertz after his winning penalty in the Club World Cup final.

The Blues beat Palmeiras 2-1 in extra time, with the German scoring from the spot with less than five minutes to go.

His successful conversion means that Chelsea have won the trophy for the very first time and they are now the Champions of the World.

Speaking to Channel 4 after the match, Tuchel had nothing but praise for his fellow German in what would have been a nerve wracking moment for the forward.

"He does not look nervous but you cannot be not nervous in a moment like this. He knows what's at stake.

"He has a good record with shooting in 90 minutes, today was in 120. We trusted the statistics. I'm happy for him."

According to Squawka, Havertz is the first player to score the winner in both the Champions League Final and Club World Cup final for a Premier League club.

Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring for Chelsea at the start of the second half, heading in from Callum Hudson-Odoi's cross from the left.

Palmeiras then equalised with a penalty just after the half hour mark, with Raphael Veiga scoring from 12 yards after Thiago Silva was penalised for a handball.

The score remained level come full time and it looked as though a penalty shootout was needed to decide the final.

However, the Blues were awarded a spot kick of their own, also for handball, and Havertz was able to score and win the title for his side.

