Thomas Tuchel Praises N'Golo Kante And Antonio Rudiger Following Victory Over Man City

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel paid tribute to N'Golo Kanté and Antonio Rüdiger for their sublime performances against Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday.

The duo were immense for the Blues as they recorded their 10th shoutout in 12 games over the course of the European campaign.

"Of course, Toni [Rüdiger] and NG [Kanté] were fantastic but it was a solid, solid performance," said Tuchel following the victory against Pep Guardiola's side, as quoted by Football London.

READ MORE: Manchester City 0-1 Chelsea - Kai Havertz Bags Winner to Seal Champions League Triumph

(Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

"I am not sure I feel very confident right now to talk about single players.

"The effort was huge, there were some difficult and very dangerous moments with a fantastic attitude to defending.

"We had an early change with Andreas [Christensen] for Thiago Silva which did not make things easier, but we were brave, even in moments when it was hard to escape the pressure, we needed to suffer, we were brave in the formation, constantly active and it was a relentless performance."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube