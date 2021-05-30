Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search
Thomas Tuchel Praises N'Golo Kanté And Antonio Rüdiger Following Victory Over Man City

Thomas Tuchel Praises N'Golo Kanté And Antonio Rüdiger Following Victory Over Man City

Author:
Publish date:

(Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA)

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel paid tribute to N'Golo Kanté and Antonio Rüdiger for their sublime performances against Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday.

The duo were immense for the Blues as they recorded their 10th shoutout in 12 games over the course of the European campaign.

"Of course, Toni [Rüdiger] and NG [Kanté] were fantastic but it was a solid, solid performance," said Tuchel following the victory against Pep Guardiola's side, as quoted by Football London.

READ MORE: Manchester City 0-1 Chelsea - Kai Havertz Bags Winner to Seal Champions League Triumph

Rudi UCL

"I am not sure I feel very confident right now to talk about single players. 

"The effort was huge, there were some difficult and very dangerous moments with a fantastic attitude to defending.

"We had an early change with Andreas [Christensen] for Thiago Silva which did not make things easier, but we were brave, even in moments when it was hard to escape the pressure, we needed to suffer, we were brave in the formation, constantly active and it was a relentless performance."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Tuchel pre UCL final
News

Thomas Tuchel: I Want the Same Level of Quality & Consistency

Pep Tuchel
News

Thomas Tuchel Admits Being Surprised at Man City Team Selection Following Cup Glory

Tuchel UCL Final
News

Thomas Tuchel: We Needed to Play With a Strong Bond & Belief

NGK Foden
News

Thomas Tuchel Praises N'Golo Kante And Antonio Rudiger Following Victory Over Man City

Rom 2
Transfer News

Inter Milan Willing to Sell Chelsea Target Romelu Lukaku - Striker to Decide Future After Euros

Tuchel UCL
News

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Champions League Final Success

sipa_33566709
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Manchester City 0-1 Chelsea | Champions League

sipa_33567439
Match Coverage

Manchester City 0-1 Chelsea: Kai Havertz Bags Winner to Seal Champions League Triumph