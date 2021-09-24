Thomas Tuchel makes Honest Pep Guardiola Admission Ahead of Man City Clash

September 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Praises Pep Guardiola in Honest Admission

The highest praise for Pep.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has made an honest admission regarding Pep Guardiola ahead of the pair's clash when the Blues face Manchester City on Saturday.

The German has beaten Guardiola in his last three matches, including a victory in last season's Champions League Final.

Speaking ahead of the match against Man City, Tuchel has admitted his respect for his counterpart.

sipa_33271670

"This question does not even exist for me so I cannot answer it. These are questions for you guys that you can endlessly debate." he said when asked if he felt he was a better manager than the Spaniard.

"I have the highest respect for Pep because I am a huge admirer of his impact from his first day of professional coaching. The impact at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and now Manchester City. This is something I hugely admire and this will never change. The biggest respect, look at the trophies and influence." he continued.

This comes after Tuchel made a slight dig at the opposition manager, recalling to when he was told that he 'could not beat him'.

Tuchel x Pep

However, Tuchel reaffirmed his respect for the 50-year-old City manager.

"There is absolutely no reason why I should start to ask myself if I am a better coach or not. I do the best that I can. I’m in a place right now where I am happy. I am a better coach today than I was yesterday and that is all that matters. 

"I am grateful to have this amount of support at this club, to cover my back and to push me to my limits. From there on we go. I am very happy that I have the possibility to fight on this level together with my team and with my club. This is what matters." he said.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_33571857
News

Thomas Tuchel makes Honest Pep Guardiola Admission Ahead of Man City Clash

34 seconds ago
sipa_33273729
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

2 minutes ago
sipa_34759533
News

Edouard Mendy Fit & Will Start in Goal vs Man City, Thomas Tuchel Confirms

30 minutes ago
Tuchel cover 1
News

Premier League Title Will Not be Decided When Chelsea Face Man City, Declares Tuchel

1 hour ago
sipa_35136014 (1)
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to Face Manchester City: Mendy Returns, Pulisic and Mount Out & Change Of System

1 hour ago
sipa_35189260 (1)
News

Thomas Tuchel: Mason Mount to Miss Chelsea vs Man City Due to Injury

1 hour ago
sipa_33271670
News

'Many Voices Said I Didn't Know How to Beat Him' - Thomas Tuchel Makes Pep Guardiola Dig

2 hours ago
pjimage (1)
News

Christian Pulisic: Thomas Tuchel Rules Chelsea Star Out of Man City Clash

2 hours ago