Thomas Tuchel makes Honest Pep Guardiola Admission Ahead of Man City Clash

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has made an honest admission regarding Pep Guardiola ahead of the pair's clash when the Blues face Manchester City on Saturday.

The German has beaten Guardiola in his last three matches, including a victory in last season's Champions League Final.

Speaking ahead of the match against Man City, Tuchel has admitted his respect for his counterpart.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

"This question does not even exist for me so I cannot answer it. These are questions for you guys that you can endlessly debate." he said when asked if he felt he was a better manager than the Spaniard.

"I have the highest respect for Pep because I am a huge admirer of his impact from his first day of professional coaching. The impact at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and now Manchester City. This is something I hugely admire and this will never change. The biggest respect, look at the trophies and influence." he continued.

This comes after Tuchel made a slight dig at the opposition manager, recalling to when he was told that he 'could not beat him'.

(Photo by Carlos Garcia/Sipa USA)

However, Tuchel reaffirmed his respect for the 50-year-old City manager.

"There is absolutely no reason why I should start to ask myself if I am a better coach or not. I do the best that I can. I’m in a place right now where I am happy. I am a better coach today than I was yesterday and that is all that matters.

"I am grateful to have this amount of support at this club, to cover my back and to push me to my limits. From there on we go. I am very happy that I have the possibility to fight on this level together with my team and with my club. This is what matters." he said.

