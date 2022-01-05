Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Thomas Tuchel Praises Petr Cech & Marina Granovskaia for Handling Romelu Lukaku Situation at Chelsea

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise on Petr Cech and Marina Granovskaia for the way they have handled the Romelu Lukaku situation at the club after the Belgian underwent an interview with Sky Sport Italia.

The 28-year-old went behind the back of the Chelsea hierarchy and was subsequently dropped for the Blues' clash against Liverpool.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup semi-final clash against Tottenham, via Standard Sport, Tuchel praised the higher ups at the club for the handling of the situation.

imago1002738346h

He said: "The way we dealt with it, Petr and Marina and me, very calm and very quick and very open, so easy to deal with it," he said.

"It was absolutely fine, I’m happy that we won a bit of time to calm things down, like in between the relationship between the player, and the possibility also to hear the player out and try to understand him better, and move on forward."

Read More

The Belgian is set to return to Tuchel's starting line-up for the clash against Tottenham and his former boss Antonio Conte.

imago1008894623h (1)

Tuchel continued to praise his squad for the way they handled the situation as well as the higher ups at Chelsea.

"I spoke clearly to the players. It is not only about my feeling and my idea," he continued.

"This is our job and it was very nice to see that we have an open and very close relationship and that we can find very quick solutions without any political interference and without putting every disturbing factor aside. Just isolate it on the moment and what is best for the moment. From there we went. It was a very nice to be a part of it.”

