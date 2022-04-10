Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Praises Ruben Loftus-Cheek for Adaptability in Chelsea's Win Over Southampton

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise on midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek for his adaptability in his side's 6-0 win over Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

The English midfielder was forced to fill in at wing-back against Saints, as Cesar Azpilicueta and Reece James were both rested ahead of their second leg clash with Real Madrid on Tuesday evening.

Chelsea looked like a fully functioning machine as they easily disposed of their opponents on the weekend, scoring four goals inside the first 31 minutes.

imago1011169456h

Speaking after the game, Tuchel heaped praise on his midfielder for his ability to adapt to the new role given to him against 13th-placed Saints.

"The role was a bit different as a wing-back today," he told Chelsea's official 5th Stand app. "We wanted him to be inside almost as a number 8 and drive with the ball.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We tried it, he accepted it and made the most of it. Was a very good performance."

Tuchel went on to reveal his thoughts ahead of the team selection against Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton.

"We expected a 4-4-2 and both number sixes to press high," he said, as quoted by football.london. "So we wanted to pin the defenders with two strikers and find Mason in a bit of an open position between the lines.

imago1011175855h

"We had a bit of a different role for the wing-backs today because we anticipated an aggressive 4-4-2 and wanted to have three midfielders against their two midfielders and have an ideal position for Kai and Timo.

"That was the idea behind it but, of course, it's not about the idea. It's about how we played, how committed we played, and with what quality we played. It was a different mindset today. A different attitude. And it was then followed by all the quality."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010567957h (1)
News

Pagliuca Attended Chelsea's 6-0 Victory Over Southampton & Met With Stakeholders Including Canoville Ahead of Bid

By Nick Emms27 minutes ago
imago1011177416h
News

Mason Mount Hints at Haircut Help in Chelsea's 6-0 Thrashing of Southampton

By Jago Hemming45 minutes ago
imago1009355678h
News

Report: Stephen Pagliuca Did Not Approach Chelsea Pitch Owners Following Takeover Bid

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago0078499516h
News

Sir Martin Broughton Gives Chelsea Pitch Owners Guarantees in Takeover Bid

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011174799h
News

'We Need it' - Thomas Tuchel on How Important Chelsea's Win Over Southampton is

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1011169004h
News

Mason Mount Insists Chelsea 'Will Not Settle' Ahead of Second Leg Tie With Real Madrid

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
imago1010114114h
News

Todd Boehly & Ricketts Family Investment Group Expected to Hand Golden Share to Chelsea Fans in Bid

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010656816h (1)
News

Ken Griffin & Dan Gilbert Outline Chelsea Plans Amid The Ricketts Family Investment Group Bid

By Nick Emms4 hours ago