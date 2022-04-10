Thomas Tuchel Praises Ruben Loftus-Cheek for Adaptability in Chelsea's Win Over Southampton

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise on midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek for his adaptability in his side's 6-0 win over Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

The English midfielder was forced to fill in at wing-back against Saints, as Cesar Azpilicueta and Reece James were both rested ahead of their second leg clash with Real Madrid on Tuesday evening.

Chelsea looked like a fully functioning machine as they easily disposed of their opponents on the weekend, scoring four goals inside the first 31 minutes.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking after the game, Tuchel heaped praise on his midfielder for his ability to adapt to the new role given to him against 13th-placed Saints.

"The role was a bit different as a wing-back today," he told Chelsea's official 5th Stand app. "We wanted him to be inside almost as a number 8 and drive with the ball.

"We tried it, he accepted it and made the most of it. Was a very good performance."

Tuchel went on to reveal his thoughts ahead of the team selection against Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton.

"We expected a 4-4-2 and both number sixes to press high," he said, as quoted by football.london. "So we wanted to pin the defenders with two strikers and find Mason in a bit of an open position between the lines.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"We had a bit of a different role for the wing-backs today because we anticipated an aggressive 4-4-2 and wanted to have three midfielders against their two midfielders and have an ideal position for Kai and Timo.

"That was the idea behind it but, of course, it's not about the idea. It's about how we played, how committed we played, and with what quality we played. It was a different mindset today. A different attitude. And it was then followed by all the quality."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube