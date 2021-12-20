Thomas Tuchel Praises Saúl Ñíguez for His Role in Chelsea's Draw With Wolves

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has praised loan midfielder Saúl Ñíguez for the role he played in his side's 0-0 draw with Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues were without seven squad members due to a small Covid-19 outbreak amongst the club and therefore Saúl was forced to step up in the absence of many.

In the absence of Jorginho in midfield, and while N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic both returned from injury, Saúl was called upon to help out in midfield.

Speaking after the game, Blues boss Tuchel praised his loan midfielder for his role in the clash, given the difficult circumstances.

"He played well today, and in general we played better because the structure was better, the discipline was better in the structure.

"That helped us to be better. Saul was an important part of it."

The west London side struggled in the first half, limited to few chances by a solid Wolves side commanded by Conor Coady at the back.

But following a couple of changes at half-time, including Saúl on the pitch in place of Trevoh Chalobah, who seemed to be struggling with an injury, the Blues put on a much better second half performance.

Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount both had chances to score, but Wolves goalkeeper José Sá stood strong to prevent Tuchel's side from getting a hold of the game.

Saúl has now made five Premier League appearances, three of which came as a substitute, and he is slowly gaining the support of Blues fans, following a poor start to the season.

