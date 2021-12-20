Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel Praises Saúl Ñíguez for His Role in Chelsea's Draw With Wolves

Author:

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has praised loan midfielder Saúl Ñíguez for the role he played in his side's 0-0 draw with Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues were without seven squad members due to a small Covid-19 outbreak amongst the club and therefore Saúl was forced to step up in the absence of many.

In the absence of Jorginho in midfield, and while N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic both returned from injury, Saúl was called upon to help out in midfield.

imago1008782104h

Speaking after the game, Blues boss Tuchel praised his loan midfielder for his role in the clash, given the difficult circumstances.

"He played well today, and in general we played better because the structure was better, the discipline was better in the structure.

Read More

"That helped us to be better. Saul was an important part of it."

The west London side struggled in the first half, limited to few chances by a solid Wolves side commanded by Conor Coady at the back.

But following a couple of changes at half-time, including Saúl on the pitch in place of Trevoh Chalobah, who seemed to be struggling with an injury, the Blues put on a much better second half performance.

imago1008769580h

Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount both had chances to score, but Wolves goalkeeper José Sá stood strong to prevent Tuchel's side from getting a hold of the game.

Saúl has now made five Premier League appearances, three of which came as a substitute, and he is slowly gaining the support of Blues fans, following a poor start to the season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008782104h
News

Thomas Tuchel Praises Saúl Ñíguez for His Role in Chelsea's Draw With Wolves

1 minute ago
imago1008787163h
News

Revealed: Premier League Tell Chelsea Covid-19 Protocol for Fixture Postponement

27 minutes ago
imago1008770093h
News

Why Thomas Tuchel Won't & Can't Close Cobham Training Ground Despite Rise in Chelsea Covid-19 Cases

31 minutes ago
imago1008576691h
News

Chelsea Learn Fixture Schedule After Premier League Clubs Make Covid-19 Decision

58 minutes ago
imago1007585106h (1)
News

'We Should Have Done Better' - Mateo Kovacic Reflects on Chelsea's Draw Against Wolves

1 hour ago
imago1008766996h
News

'I Don't Think It's Bad' - Thomas Tuchel Reassures Chelsea Fans Over Hakim Ziyech Injury

1 hour ago
imago1008769165h
News

Antonio Rudiger Sends Chelsea Message After Christian Pulisic Admission Following Wolves Draw

2 hours ago
imago1008767463h
News

Thomas Tuchel Ignored N'Golo Kante Medical Recommendation in Chelsea Clash With Wolves

2 hours ago