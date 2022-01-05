Thomas Tuchel Praises 'Strong' Chelsea After Tottenham Win in Carabao Cup Semi-Final First Leg

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise upon his 'strong' side after their 2-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

Kai Havertz put Chelsea ahead before a freak own goal from Ben Davies saw the Blues double their lead.

Speaking after the match via Sky Sports, Tuchel gave his assessment of the fantastic win for the Blues.

IMAGO / Sportimage

When asked for his verdict, Tuchel said: "We had a strong start and never lost the focus, never lost the commitment so it was good. The guys from the bench had a huge commitment and the guys who did not play much in the last weeks were strong.

"We played 4-4-2 when we had the ball because there were no five left that play in a back five. After Thiago tested positive yesterday we took the decision, the chance to inform the team that maybe this was the solution for today.



"We had some moments in defending where we created a back five because we did not want the overload on the side with their wing-backs. We play also with a back five so we know that it is difficult to defend in a four."

IMAGO / Sportimage

The German finished by heaping praise on his team for being focused and open minded.

"The team was very focused, very open minded. It was a real quality game and we did not allow chances against the front three of them." he concluded.

Chelsea face Chesterfield in the FA Cup on Saturday before travelling to Tottenham for the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, going in with a 2-0 lead.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube