Thomas Tuchel Praises the Form of Chelsea's Reece James & Ben Chilwell Ahead of Newcastle Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise upon wing-back pair Reece James and Ben Chilwell ahead of the Blues' trip to Newcastle on Saturday afternoon.

Tuchel's side sit top of the Premier League whilst Newcastle are in the relegation zone, without a win this season.

Speaking ahead of the clash via football.london, Tuchel discussed the duo.

He said: "Very important, very important position in the system we play.

"Very important part of the position is to arrive in the box and to create a goal threat from that position. Not to just be the ball-possession guy on the side and to be responsible for ball control. This is what we want and what we demand."

He proceeded to single out Chilwell, who has scored three goals in his last four games, saying: "I'm happy that Chilly is growing into his full potential and pushing the limits constantly because it fits, in my opinion, pretty perfectly in his player profile."

Tuchel continued to speak about James, praising the full-back, who bagged against Norwich City last time out in the Premier League.

"For Reecey, you see sometimes he plays in the back line of three. I would not do this with Chilly. In terms of character, he's not a guy who can play in the back three. He takes by character a little more risk, he feels a little more free to arrive in offensive positions," he said.

"We have to encourage him to trust himself to arrive in the box and be dangerous because he can be a real threat positionally but also technically.

"The finishing, some fantastic goals, against Arsenal and now against Norwich, technical ability was brilliant and they need to feel into it, understand the game and the responsibility of when they have to arrive and maybe provide protection around the box.

"The more they understand it, the more natural it comes, the less they think about it, the better it gets. I'm happy with everybody. Marcos was very strong at the beginning. Chilly is now very strong. Reecey, very strong."

Chelsea will be hoping for the pair to continue their fine form as the Blues face Newcastle.

