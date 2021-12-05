'I am Very Impressed' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Thiago Silva's Performances at Chelsea

Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Praises Thiago Silva's Performances at Chelsea

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has praised Thiago Silva's performances at the club. 

The Blues centre-back joined the west London side on a free transfer from PSG last summer and made an instant impact on the squad with his depth of experience. 

Despite being 37-years-old, the Brazilian has still been able to produce world class performances, much to the delight of Chelsea fans. 

Speaking to the media on Friday ahead of the West Ham clash, Tuchel spoke very highly of the centre-back and praised his efforts for the European Champions.

"I think he is in a fantastic place of his career. 

"I am very impressed that he did this step so late in his career and go to uncertainty and challenge himself so hard on this physical and mental level in the Premier League.

Read More

"It is very impressive how he's playing, how calm he is in winning balls and duels and in build up play. He gives us confidence and experience on the highest level. He's a fantastic player and fantastic person."

Silva scored the opener in Chelsea's 3-2 defeat to the Hammers on Saturday, which saw the Blues lose their spot at the top of the Premier League table.

Manuel Lanzini equalised for the hosts after Edouard Mendy gave away a penalty for a foul on Jarrod Bowen, before Mason Mount regained the lead for his side on the stroke of half time.

However Bowen was able to level the scoring after the break, with Arthur Masuaku's freak goal giving West Ham all three points.

