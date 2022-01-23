Thomas Tuchel Hails Three Key Things During Chelsea's 2-0 Win Over Tottenham

Thomas Tuchel heaped praise on Chelsea's attitude, mentality and spirit as they got back to winning ways in the Premier League on Sunday evening with a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

A magical strike from Hakim Ziyech and a Thiago Silva header, both in the second half, claimed victory for the Blues for the third time over Spurs this month to make it four wins out of four for Tuchel's side over their London rivals.

After two days off, Chelsea looked full of energy at Stamford Bridge and it paid off as they head into the winter break with a win to boost morale levels within the camp.

IMAGO / PA Images

Tuchel hailed Chelsea's outstanding effort as Ziyech's 10 out of 10 strike lifted the mood for the Blues to put them on the pathway to victory.

But was Tuchel satisfied with the overall performance? Yes, is the short answer. He hailed the attitude, mentality and spirit showed ahead of the game which offered the Blues a 'good feeling'.

What Thomas Tuchel said

As quoted by Adam Newson, Tuchel told reporters at full time: "It gave us a massive lift but I am even more impressed because we didn't score the goal after five, six, seven minutes. We worked hard for the goal, kept on going, pushing and believing and that was very good because we come from a lot of games, some results we didn't like.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

"It was a good performance and a clean sheet. It was very, very good. That it was a London derby helped us and that we had some days off helped also because it gave us a feeling like a cup game.

"The attitude, mentality and spirit was very good in training yesterday and I continued to have a good feeling today."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube