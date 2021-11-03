'He's Doing His Thing' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Trevoh Chalobah After Strong Start to Season

Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Thomas Tuchel Praises Trevoh Chalobah After Impressive Start to Season

    Author:

    Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise onto youngster Trevoh Chalobah after his impressive breakthrough into the first team.

    The Blues defender is proving to be another one of Cobham's successful talents to have worked their way up through the ranks at the club, with the German manager now trusting the 22-year-old this season. 

    They are currently top of the Premier League table, three points ahead of Liverpool and five ahead of Manchester City. 

    sipa_35835966

    Read More

    In an interview with the official Chelsea website, Tuchel was very complimentary of the defender, as he said: "His consistency (has impressed me). 

    "He can produce the same performances in different games at this young age. It's a new challenge for him to be a regular player for Chelsea."

    Chalobah had previously been loaned out to Ipswich Town, Huddersfield Town and FC Lorient, before enjoying a successful pre-season ahead of the current campaign.

    He has featured ten times for the Blues so far this season with two goals to his name, including on his full Premier League debut against Crystal Palace on the opening day.

    Chalobah vs Palace.jfif

    Tuchel added: "He was very strong in pre-season, showed no nerves and when it came to the first start, he played in Super Cup. 

    "That was impressive because he did what he did in the friendlies. This is what I like a lot about him.

    "He's doing his thing and he is not affected in the moment by too much praise or by the pressure that can arise with spectators."

    Chelsea next play Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35706475
    News

    'He's Doing His Thing' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Trevoh Chalobah After Strong Start to Season

    46 seconds ago
    sipa_35322531
    News

    'He can Still be More Clinical' - Thomas Tuchel on Hakim Ziyech After Malmo Win

    7 hours ago
    sipa_35775272
    News

    'I Know What I Can do' - Hakim Ziyech's Exciting Message to Chelsea Fans

    8 hours ago
    Tuchel cover 1
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Explains Game-Winning Tactical Switch Against Malmo

    8 hours ago
    sipa_35775272
    News

    'I am Trying to be Important for the Team' - Hakim Ziyech Reacts to Winner Against Malmo

    9 hours ago
    sipa_35776507
    News

    'It Was a Difficult Game' - Hakim Ziyech Reacts to Win Against Malmo

    9 hours ago
    sipa_35834669
    News

    'We Delivered' - Thomas Tuchel Reflects on Chelsea's Victory Over Malmo

    10 hours ago
    malmo-ff-v-chelsea-fc-group-h-uefa-champions-league (6)
    Match Coverage

    5 Things Learned: Malmo 0-1 Chelsea | Champions League

    10 hours ago