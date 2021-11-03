'He's Doing His Thing' - Thomas Tuchel Praises Trevoh Chalobah After Strong Start to Season

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise onto youngster Trevoh Chalobah after his impressive breakthrough into the first team.

The Blues defender is proving to be another one of Cobham's successful talents to have worked their way up through the ranks at the club, with the German manager now trusting the 22-year-old this season.

They are currently top of the Premier League table, three points ahead of Liverpool and five ahead of Manchester City.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

In an interview with the official Chelsea website, Tuchel was very complimentary of the defender, as he said: "His consistency (has impressed me).

"He can produce the same performances in different games at this young age. It's a new challenge for him to be a regular player for Chelsea."

Chalobah had previously been loaned out to Ipswich Town, Huddersfield Town and FC Lorient, before enjoying a successful pre-season ahead of the current campaign.

He has featured ten times for the Blues so far this season with two goals to his name, including on his full Premier League debut against Crystal Palace on the opening day.

(Photo by Sipa USA)

Tuchel added: "He was very strong in pre-season, showed no nerves and when it came to the first start, he played in Super Cup.

"That was impressive because he did what he did in the friendlies. This is what I like a lot about him.

"He's doing his thing and he is not affected in the moment by too much praise or by the pressure that can arise with spectators."

Chelsea next play Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

