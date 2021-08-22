Thomas Tuchel Praises 'Very Important' Jorginho Ahead of Arsenal Clash

Thomas Tuchel is full of praise for Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho, explaining his importance to both his club and national sides.

The midfielder became a double European champion as he lifted the Champions League with Chelsea before winning Euro 2020 with Italy in the summer.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's trip to face Arsenal at the Emirates, quoted by football.london,

Tuchel praised the Italian, saying: "He’s in love with this game and this is the feeling he transports in the first minute and he never stops transmitting this energy that he’s really into the game and thinking about tactics and loves to be involved and feel a true connection with the game and such a positive guy.

"That makes him a very, very important player and a huge link in the middle of the pitch, not only for us but also for Italy."

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Following an impressive Champions League and Euro 2020 campaign, Jorginho has been nominated for the UEFA Player of the Year alongside Chelsea teammate N'Golo Kante and former Blue Kevin De Bruyne.

Speaking reagarding the award, Tuchel said: “I’m very happy that guys like him, like (N'Golo) Kante and (Kevin) De Bruyne – and this will have a huge effect on guys like Mateo Kovacic – that people understand the importance of these characters and what they do."That sometimes they don’t shine, but they make other people shine and this is also important for any team in the world.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube