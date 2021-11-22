Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel Previews Chelsea's 'Tough Game' Against Juventus in Champions League Clash

Author:

Thomas Tuchel has discussed Chelsea's upcoming 'tough game' against Juventus in the Champions League as the Blues look to secure qualification from Group H on Tuesday night.

The Blues face Juventus, with the Italians sitting on 12 points at the top of the group, unbeaten so far. Chelsea are three points behind after losing to Juventus in the reverse fixture.

Speaking to the press ahead of the Champions League clash, Tuchel previewed the match against the Serie A side.

imago1008118828h

When asked about the game, he said: "It is a big game, a tough game. We need everyone in the stadium full on. We need ourselves to be on a top level."

The German then continued to reveal that Chelsea will not risk losing the game in order to win, despite needing three points to catch the Italians at the top of the table.

Read More

Firstly and foremost we do what we do when we play football games,we try to win them. This will not change. 

Okay, late in the game if the scoresheet is a draw we will maybe not allow Edou Mendy to go in the opponent's box when we have a late corner because we will not risk our qualification to go all in if the situation is like this. Until this moment we will try everything to win the game and have a chance to win the group. For this we have to win the game.” he finished.

Chelsea require just one point from the next two games in order to qualify for the round of 16.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008116224h
News

Thomas Tuchel Previews Chelsea's 'Tough Game' Against Juventus in Champions League Clash

45 seconds ago
imago1008133366h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Kai Havertz Doubtful for Chelsea to Face Juventus Due to Hamstring Problem

25 minutes ago
pjimage (2)
News

Report: Tuchel keen to keep Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen and Silva at Chelsea Beyond the Summer

45 minutes ago
imago1007585675h
News

Every Word Trevoh Chalobah Said Ahead of Chelsea's Champions League Clash vs Juventus

1 hour ago
imago1007760661h
News

Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Champions League Clash vs Juventus

1 hour ago
imago1008121565h
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Chelsea Team News to Face Juventus in Champions League

1 hour ago
imago1007574441h
Match Coverage

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Juventus | Champions League

2 hours ago
imago1007574117h
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Juventus: How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

2 hours ago