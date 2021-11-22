Thomas Tuchel Previews Chelsea's 'Tough Game' Against Juventus in Champions League Clash

Thomas Tuchel has discussed Chelsea's upcoming 'tough game' against Juventus in the Champions League as the Blues look to secure qualification from Group H on Tuesday night.

The Blues face Juventus, with the Italians sitting on 12 points at the top of the group, unbeaten so far. Chelsea are three points behind after losing to Juventus in the reverse fixture.

Speaking to the press ahead of the Champions League clash, Tuchel previewed the match against the Serie A side.

When asked about the game, he said: "It is a big game, a tough game. We need everyone in the stadium full on. We need ourselves to be on a top level."

The German then continued to reveal that Chelsea will not risk losing the game in order to win, despite needing three points to catch the Italians at the top of the table.

“Firstly and foremost we do what we do when we play football games,we try to win them. This will not change.

Okay, late in the game if the scoresheet is a draw we will maybe not allow Edou Mendy to go in the opponent's box when we have a late corner because we will not risk our qualification to go all in if the situation is like this. Until this moment we will try everything to win the game and have a chance to win the group. For this we have to win the game.” he finished.

Chelsea require just one point from the next two games in order to qualify for the round of 16.

