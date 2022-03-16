Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed he is 'very proud' of his side's Champions League performance against Lille.

The Blues were 2-1 victors on the night against their Ligue 1 opponents, with their 4-1 aggregate scoreline win sending them through to the quarter-finals.

Goals from Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta were enough for the west London side to progress to the final eight of the competition.

In an interview with BT Sport after the game, Tuchel was pleased with the performance from his side as they won their fifth consecutive game in all competitions.

"Chelsea has this kind of culture within the Club, the building we work every day. What I found from day one is football first mentality.

"Everybody pushes the first team to the limit, focused on football and football first. Then we try to implement the atmosphere. This culture is already installed and helps us to focus in difficult, distracting times.

"We need to encourage the players of course but I am also just a part, it feels so good we can produce results. I am very proud."

Lille took the lead on the night thanks to Burak Yilmaz's penalty, with VAR awarding the spot kick due to a handball in the box by Jorginho.

Pulisic then levelled the scoring in first half stoppage time, finishing from a tight angle for his side.

Azpilicueta settled the tie with around 20 minutes remaining on the clock, with the club captain netting from close range at the back post from Mason Mounts left sided cross.

