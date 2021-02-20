Thomas Tuchel provide update on Olivier Giroud's future at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel: No decision has been made yet on Olivier Giroud's future at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has said that no decision has been made on Olivier Giroud's future at Chelsea.

The 34-year-old's contract is set to expire at the end of the current season and he is yet to pen a new contract in west London.

Giroud's time in west London has always been unclear, but in the end he has always ended up stayed with the Blues.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

And Head Coach Tuchel has revealed he has yet to make a decision on the Frenchman's future because he hasn't had enough time to get get to know his players.

"No decisions made because it’s too soon to make them this season," Tuchel said.

“I don’t have enough time because I only started three weeks ago and I need time to get to know the group better while everybody also deserves more time to show what they can do.

“What I can say about it is that I am super happy he is here, he is one of the top stickers in the box, he has an incredible first touch when takes balls directly out of the air and is very strong, with headers too.

(Photo by PAUL CHILDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

He did an amazing game against Newcastle, he is very strong in training and very impressive.

“Right now he plays a key role in the squad where we have a lot of young offensive players, so he is a key figure.

"Not because he plays every three day for 96 minutes but with the way he behaves, his experience on a daily basis so far, the last three days he has been in the most positive way that we can wish and this is what I like.

“I am very clear and from there we go and when decisions arrive, we will make it but as I said, it’s too soon."

Chelsea have been heavily linked with an audacious move for Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland this summer.

