Thomas Tuchel Provides Andreas Christensen & Hakim Ziyech Injury Update Ahead of Aston Villa Clash

Thomas Tuchel has offered an update on the availability of Chelsea duo Andreas Christensen and Hakim Ziyech for their Premier League clash against Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

Ziyech was left out of the squad in midweek against Brentford, while Christensen returned to training on Thursday following a back problem.

Chelsea have had to cope with several Covid-19 problems in recent weeks. Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi eased the disruption after testing negative and also joining training on Thursday.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The attacking duo could be involved on Sunday but Ziyech and Christensen are doubts to face Steven Gerrard's side at Villa Park.

Following Chelsea's quarter-final win over Brentford on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup, Tuchel said: "With Hakim, I’m not sure right now about his status.

"He got a kick that was very painful and I don’t know whether he will be fit for Aston Villa yet. We will need to see because there has not been a lot of time between games."

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

On Christensen, the Chelsea boss added: "Andreas had an injection in the lower back area recently and is also in a lot of pain. It’s not good when we have issues like this over the past few days all at the same time when we want to be competitive but we will try and stay positive and look to arrive at Aston Villa with a full respect for the competition."

N'Golo Kante had a cameo at Brentford following conversations with Tuchel to convince the Blues boss to let him be on the bench and involved. He is likely to feature against Villa.

Tuchel continued: "He convinced me (versus Brentford) to be on the bench which was very nice to see but not only from him, from the whole squad as well. Everybody was pushing to be on the bench or to be involved in the squad.

IMAGO / News Images

"Nobody gave me the slightest feeling that we would like to have a pause. It was very nice to see. N'Golo convinced me that he prefers to be on the bench and play some minutes instead of a full rest.

"We agreed on that in discussion with the play but in checking all his data for the last weeks. He had trained light for 20-25 minutes and I've praised him so many times.

"Of course he makes the difference because he's a very very special player. I've said it 100 times, and can repeat it another 100 times, there are no more words, it is outstanding quality that helps every team in the world."

