Thomas Tuchel provides Andreas Christensen injury update ahead of Manchester City clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has offered an update on the fitness of Andreas Christensen.

The Chelsea boss confirmed Christensen wasn't fully fit enough to face FC Porto in the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday night in Seville.

Christensen travelled with the squad to Spain but played no part in the 1-0 defeat which had no baring on Chelsea progressing into the semi-finals of the competition as they sealed a 2-1 aggregate win.

Christensen trained with the squad ahead of the game in Seville.

Thiago Silva started in place of the Dane and Tuchel revealed he wasn't fully fit to play the match which is why he was left on the bench.

"The same with Andreas Christensen. We did not manage to make him fully fit after his muscle issues from the first leg," admitted Tuchel at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.

Tuchel will be hoping to have the 25-year-old fit for Saturday's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City at Wembley Stadium.

EFE/Jose Manuel Vidal/Sipa USA

Chelsea will be without Mateo Kovacic for the semi-final on Saturday after he sustained a hamstring injury on Monday.

"Yeah, for sure, unfortunately yes," Tuchel said on Kovacic missing the Man City clash.

"It was very sad to see him after 20 minutes in training, to have this little muscle injury from more or less out of nothing.

"So I think, for sure, for the game against City he is out, it is a big loss. I was very sad for him because we don’t have so many experienced players that have played Champions League many times."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube