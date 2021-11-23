Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Thomas Tuchel Provides Ben Chilwell and N'Golo Kante Injury Updates Following Juventus Clash

Author:

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has provided an injury update on Blues duo Ben Chilwell and N'Golo Kante after the pair were withdrawn against Juventus with injuries on Tuesday night.

The Blues came out 4-0 victors in a superb match, but there was disappointment as both the players left the field injured.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, Tuchel provided an update on the players.

imago1008209729h

“He (Ben Chilwell) has a sharp pain in his knee. N’Golo (Kante) as well, they will be examined tomorrow. It’s very sad. N’Golo was very good until he went off. Chilly is in a fantastic moment. Let’s hope for the best.”

Chelsea will be hoping that the injures are not too serious as they head into the festive period, with games coming thick and fast.

Next up for the Blues is a home clash against managerless Manchester United as Tuchel's side will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table, currently three points clear at the top.

imago1008211593h

Mateo Kovacic was sidelined for the Blues' match against Juventus, with concern in the midfield areas as Kante was withdrawn for Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Cesar Azpilicueta replaced Chilwell on the left, whilst Marcos Alonso is likely to fill in during his absence.

It remains to be seen as to how serious the injuries are but an update can be expected in due course.

