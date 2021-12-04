Thomas Tuchel Provides Brutally Honest Criticism of Chelsea Following West Ham Defeat

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has been brutally honest in his criticism of his side after their 3-2 loss to West Ham United on Saturday.

The Blues missed several chances before individual mistakes cost them the points in east London.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, Tuchel gave his honest verdict on the match.

He said: "I don't think we did a bad match. Was an ok match. We can with this performance. It's tough to play here. We did too many individual mistakes. We did already against Man Utd, against Watford and got punished.

"We talked about it before which obviously did not help. That's the story."



Chelsea dropped points at home to Manchester United last week and risk dropping down to third after this weekend's match with Liverpool and Manchester City knowing that victories in their matches will see them leapfrog the Blues.

Tuchel's side will be looking to improve as they face Zenit on Wednesday night in the Champions League before hosting Leeds United next weekend in the Premier League.

West Ham's victory sees them go four points clear of Arsenal in fourth place, but are still five points of Chelsea after the victory in east London.

