Thomas Tuchel Provides Cesar Azpilicueta Injury Update Following Southampton Absence

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has provided an injury update regarding his captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

The Spaniard missed Chelsea's clash with Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

Speaking after the match, Tuchel provided an injury update.

When asked to provide an update on the injuries, Tuchel said: "(Cesar Azpilicueta) Azpi injured his shoulder, let's see. We hope he will be fit, he is a tough guy. Maybe he will be fit Saturday. Ruben has a pain in his hip, in his joint. Andreas had surgery and should be fine to train Thursday."

The 32-year-old has been a key part of Tuchel's first team plans this season and the club will be hoping to have him back sooner rather than later as they look to mount a Premier League title challenge.

Azpilicueta, who is out of contract in the summer, has already held 'initial talks' with Chelsea over extending his deal in west London.

The skipper captained his side to lifting the UEFA Champions League and Super Cup trophies in the past year and will be looking to add even more domestic success to add to the silverware that he has won throughout his Chelsea career.

Next up for the Blues is a trip to Newcastle and they will be hoping that they have their captain fit and ready to go for the trip up north.

