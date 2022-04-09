Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Provides Cesar Azpilicueta Update Amid Absence From Southampton Clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has provided an update on captain Cesar Azpilicueta after he was absent from their win against Southampton. 

The Blues won 6-0 away from home against the Saints, with four of their goals coming before the halftime whistle. 

However, it was revealed beforehand that Azpilicueta would not be available for selection on the south coast after he tested positive for Covid-19. 

imago1011174799h

When he spoke to the media after the match, via football.london, Tuchel provided an update on the Spanish international as they prepare for their midweek trip to Real Madrid.

"Azpi had a positive Covid test since yesterday. So I have no prediction about that. I don't even know the rules about travelling and what's going on. First of all, we need a negative test. We can't do anything about that, just hope and wait."

The German boss also spoke on the emphatic win against their opponents on Saturday, as he said: "It was a very good performance and a well deserved win. It is a tough stadium to come to but we made it look easy. In possession we were very focused so it's a very good performance and an excellent result.

"Straight away we looked focused and determined to turn things around. We were hungry in challenges and we were always dangerous. We created a lot of chances to decide the match very early.

imago1011168300h

"We wanted to play with the same attitude but we have a lot of matches in the legs so we managed the game after that. It is easier when you lead than when you are down but it was a good mentality."

Goals from Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz were able to help secure the three points as Chelsea remain third in the Premier League.

