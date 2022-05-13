Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has provided a boost as Mateo Kovacic is trying to be fit to face Liverpool in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

The Croatian looked set to miss the match after going off with an injury after a reckless challenge from Daniel James in midweek.

Speaking ahead of the FA Cup final, Tuchel confirmed that Kovacic is doing his best to be available for selection.

IMAGO / Cover-Images

"I tell you not as a coach or an expert but I think it's very unlikely we see him (in the FA Cup final)," admitted the German after the Leeds match.

He added: "He's not good. A lot of pain. The same ankle that was already injured. Very bad news on a very nice evening. We don't like this. Hopefully I am wrong."

It appears that the manager was wrong, with him now confirming that Kovacic could return in time to feature.

“We tried today, actually. It’s pretty surprising to be in a situation where we can try it but Mateo wants to try it.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"Medical department gave the green light to try it. The ‘advantage’ is that the ligament is anyway torn from the last incident so there is no new injury but heavy pain, was heavily swollen. We are hoping that maybe time is enough for him to make it. We will try in two and a half hours in training and we will know more about it," he said.

“In the game, again he was very, very good and in general he stepped up this season again in his game. The qualities of him, the personality we have spoken a lot. His dribbling, carrying the ball, driving with it, is excellent. He’s a top team player, played many years for Real Madrid. He knows what it takes to put the ego aside and serve the team. This is what he is.

"Fantastic guy, fantastic player. We missed him too much this season, some injuries. We missed him over several weeks. At the same time we missed Jorgi and N’golo, which cost us a little bit. Unfortunately now he is so ambitious, has this injury before the FA Cup final. He was excellent against Liverpool lately. We will try everything and see tomorrow.”

