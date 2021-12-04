Thomas Tuchel Issues Chelsea Injury Update Following West Ham Loss

Skip to main content
Thomas Tuchel Provides Chelsea Injury Update Following West Ham Loss

Author:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has provided an injury update regarding N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic after Chelsea's 3-2 loss to West Ham United.

The Blues have been without the midfield pair for the last few matches and it has shown as both Watford and West Ham dominated the midfield.

Speaking to football.london after the match, Tuchel provided an uncertain update on the pair.

imago1008429735h

When asked about Kante's return, he said: "I have no idea when he (Kante) will be back. We are also missing Mateo Kovacic and Jorgi is playing with hip pain for many matchdays and you can see it."

Chelsea are facing a tough schedule ahead as they play two games a week until the new year.

imago1008430380h

Next up is a trip to Russia as the Blues face Zenit in Group H in the Champions League before hosting Leeds United at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League next weekend.

Tuchel's side will be hoping for an upturn in form and performances as they prepare for the festive schedule, with games coming thick and fast as they look to challenge on all fronts.

The loss hands the opportunity to title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool to leapfrom the Blues in the league later on this weekend.

imago1008389931h
