Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has provided an injury update for defender Ben Chilwell, who has been a long-term absentee since injuring his ACL in November.

The wing-back hobbled off against Juventus during the Champions League group stage and was ruled out until the end of the current season.

Now, speaking exclusively to Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Tuchel has opened up on Chilwell's recovery and provided an update on when he expects to see him return.

IMAGO / PA Images

When asked about the defender, Tuchel revealed: "He has trained with the Under-16s and Under-18s to have football sessions. It is nice to see him, he is very positive, and he cannot wait to start and be in team training again."

The Blues boss continued to discuss the timing of his return, admitting that he will not be available until next season as he urged Chelsea fans, and Chilwell himself, to be patient with his recovery.

"It is still not the time but it is very important that he is that positive and that everything goes in the right way with the patience we need," he continued.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

"We are expecting that (return next season), nothing else. There are no expectations towards this season, we will not rush things. It is too important that the knee gets it’s time to heal. Ben knows it is important that we do not take risks now.

"We expect him in shape and to have his best energy for the preparation (for next season) in July and then hopefully he can find his form back, because you never know with a big injury. We are so happy he is back."

