Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Provides Chelsea's Ben Chilwell Fitness, Injury & Return Date Update

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has provided an injury update for defender Ben Chilwell, who has been a long-term absentee since injuring his ACL in November.

The wing-back hobbled off against Juventus during the Champions League group stage and was ruled out until the end of the current season.

Now, speaking exclusively to Chelsea's 5th Stand app, Tuchel has opened up on Chilwell's recovery and provided an update on when he expects to see him return.

imago1008210618h

When asked about the defender, Tuchel revealed: "He has trained with the Under-16s and Under-18s to have football sessions. It is nice to see him, he is very positive, and he cannot wait to start and be in team training again."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Blues boss continued to discuss the timing of his return, admitting that he will not be available until next season as he urged Chelsea fans, and Chilwell himself, to be patient with his recovery.

"It is still not the time but it is very important that he is that positive and that everything goes in the right way with the patience we need," he continued.

imago1010082589h

"We are expecting that (return next season), nothing else. There are no expectations towards this season, we will not rush things. It is too important that the knee gets it’s time to heal. Ben knows it is important that we do not take risks now.

"We expect him in shape and to have his best energy for the preparation (for next season) in July and then hopefully he can find his form back, because you never know with a big injury. We are so happy he is back."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011938603h
News

Mason Mount Demands Chelsea Win FA Cup Final to End Consecutive Wembley Defeats

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1011939694h
News

Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Trevoh Chalobah After Impressing in Leeds Win

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011718153h
News

Thomas Tuchel Full of Praise for Trevoh Chalobah Following Chelsea's Victory Over Leeds

By Jago Hemming1 hour ago
imago1011938040h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals He Didn't See Daniel James' Challenge Against Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic

By Jago Hemming2 hours ago
Screenshot 2022-05-12 at 08.54.08
News

Confirmed: Amber Group Become Chelsea's Official Sleeve Sponsor From 2022/23 Season

By Matt Debono2 hours ago
imago1011936371h
News

'We Needed a Win' - Mason Mount Delivers Thoughts on Chelsea's 'Massive' Win Over Leeds

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago1011278258h
News

Thomas Tuchel Hoping for 'Miracle' Mateo Kovacic Return Ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup Final

By Jago Hemming3 hours ago
imago0045854346h
News

Former Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard Jokes He Will Thank Mason Mount for Goal vs Leeds as Everton Draw

By Nick Emms4 hours ago